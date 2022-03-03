Advertisement

Former Spartan Keith Debuts For New NHL Team

Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes...
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Monday, May 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST
CHICAGO (AP) - Duncan Keith plays his first game in Chicago as a visitor when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Blackhawks tonight. Keith developed into one of the NHL’s top defensemen while spending 16 years in Chicago, winning the Norris Trophy twice and three Stanley Cup titles. He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP when the Blackhawks took home the championship in 2015. The 38-year-old was dealt to Edmonton in July after he asked for a trade to Western Canada to be closer to his son, Colton.

