Fleeing Ukraine: Could the US, and mid-Michigan, see refugees?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than one million people have fled Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.

It begs the question: could we see Ukrainian refugees come to the US, even here to mid-Michigan?

Erika Brown-Binion, executive director of the Lansing Refugee Development Center, spoke with News 10, clarifying that if it does happen, it won’t happen any time soon.

She says the refugee process usually takes years.

“The reality is that resettlement typically takes a number of years. It takes a long time, and in fact, it really is a last resort,” Brown-Binion said. “As you can imagine, if you were displaced right now, your number one hope would be to go back home. I imagine that is the hope for the vast majority if not all of Ukrainians who have been ripped from their homes and forced to flee for safety, for their livelihood.”

News 10 reached out to Saint Vincent Catholic Charities in Lansing which also houses refugees. They say they have not heard of any immigrants from Ukraine coming to the US right now.

