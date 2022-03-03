Advertisement

False emergency alert message sent to residents of Ingham County

There is no emergency, county officials say
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - An alert was mistakenly sent out Wednesday to some cellphones in Ingham County.

According to the county’s Emergency Management Department, Washtenaw County was working on its alert system and accidentally sent a message that was intended for the test server to the live server.

The message came out as a proficiency demonstration test message and some phones in southeast Ingham County may have received the alert.

