False emergency alert message sent to residents of Ingham County
There is no emergency, county officials say
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM EST
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - An alert was mistakenly sent out Wednesday to some cellphones in Ingham County.
According to the county’s Emergency Management Department, Washtenaw County was working on its alert system and accidentally sent a message that was intended for the test server to the live server.
The message came out as a proficiency demonstration test message and some phones in southeast Ingham County may have received the alert.
Related: Effective March 7: Ingham County Sheriff’s Office Central Records will resume normal walk-in business
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.