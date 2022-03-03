Advertisement

Exploring the fun exhibitions at the MSU Museum

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We love to visit fun places in and around the Lansing area on Studio 10! Today we got the chance to explore some of the fun exhibitions at the MSU Museum.

Check out the videos to learn more about Heritage Hall, Science on a Sphere and a new, short-term exhibition that’s called, “The Observation Experiment” which will be on display in the MSU Museum’s Main Gallery through April 30, 2022.

