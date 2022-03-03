Does a decades old Civil Rights law protect LGBTQ people? Michigan AG says it does

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court is deciding if a decades-old civil rights law protects LGBTQ people.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which passed nearly 50 years ago, protects people from discrimination based on things like race, religion, sex and even weight.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel argued Wednesday the law applies to sexual orientation too. Nessel told the justices the word “sex” applies to both gender and sexual discrimination.

“It’s our position that this entire time LGBTQ people should have properly been included and at long last, we hope with the ruling from this court, they will be,” said Attorney General Nessel.

That very argument has worked before in other courts. In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of LGBTQ protections. The justices decided the word “sex” does apply to sexual orientation.

Brenda Beery, a Cooley Law School professor, said that could happen in Michigan too.

“They don’t have to follow the Supreme Court’s lead but it’s there now and I think that strengthens the argument,” said Beery.

This goes back to 2018, when the state’s Civil Rights Commission decided the same thing. A group of businesses sued to block that decision and a court agreed with them. Wednesday, Nessel asked the Supreme Court to overturn that decision.

“I could still go to a coffee shop with my family and be turned away for no other reason than that I’m in a same-sex marriage and I’m gay,” said Nessel. “And you know, obviously that defies our notion of what equality is.”

Beery said that if overturned, businesses that accommodate the public won’t be able to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people.

David Kallman represents the businesses that filed the lawsuit in 2018. He said the issue isn’t about discrimination and that it is following what the law says.

“It’s not about discriminating against anyone. This is about what the law means. And the law is very clear of what it meant back in 1976.” said Kallman. “If anybody wants to change laws they have the absolute right to do that. Go to the legislature, do it through the ballot box. There are ways to do it.”

The court has not made a decision and it’s not clear when they will. However, even without a decision, advocates believe it’s a step in the right direction.

Heidi Schaetzl, an LGBTQ advocate, shared how the issue affected her.

“I was told that I had to go by my assigned sex at birth if I wanted to remain employed, which I needed the money at the time so I went along with that,” said Schaetzl. “I would love to see a future where I didn’t have to make those hard choices.”

Related: Glitter Ash Wednesday held at Michigan State University

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.