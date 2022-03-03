Advertisement

Clinton County sheriff to retire

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Clinton County sheriff Larry Jerue announced he is retiring from the Sheriff’s Office.

He spent 40 years working in law enforcement.

Jerue started his career with the Ann Arbor Police Department before working with the DeWitt Police Department. He almost six years working as the Clinton County Sheriff.

The Department said the community is better and safer because of Jerue’s service and they all owe him a debt of gratitude.

The Clinton County prosecutor, clerk and chief judge will create a process to interview and recommend an interim sheriff to finish Jerue’s term.

