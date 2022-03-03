Advertisement

AG Nessel joins nationwide investigation into TikTok

Attorneys General nationwide are investigating whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that can put the public at risk.
By Claudia Sella and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday she is joining a nationwide investigation into the video-focused social media app, TikTok.

Read: States launch probe into TikTok’s effect on kids’ health

The investigation focuses on the app providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults despite social media use being associated with physical and mental health being harmful to young people.

Attorneys General nationwide are investigating whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that can put the public at risk.

AG Nessel has long expressed concern about the negative impacts that social media platforms can have on Michigan’s youngest residents.

“Recent reports on social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people raise serious questions among attorneys general across the nation. Ultimately, we are concerned about protecting our youth,” Nessel said. “I am proud to join my colleagues in this investigation. Given this is an ongoing investigation, I will not be discussing any details beyond this announcement.”

The investigation will examine the dangers such usage causes to young users and what TikTok knew about those harms. Among other things, the investigation focuses on the techniques used by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the length of time spent on the platform and the frequency of engagement with the platform.

In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under the age of 13. In November 2021, Attorneys General from across the country announced their investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for offering and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.

Leading the investigation into both Meta and TikTok are Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont, who are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General nationwide.

