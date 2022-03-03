Advertisement

Additional free at-home COVID tests to be made available

White House officials roll out new plan to manage COVID. (CNN/MERCK/WRAL/WALGREENS/UNITED AIRLINES)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starting next week, people will be able to order an additional set of COVID-19 rapid tests from the website COVIDTests.gov.

Another set of four tests can be ordered for free and delivered to homes via the U.S. Postal Service.

Health officials stated people should take an at-home if they have symptoms of the virus, including fever, sore throat, runny nose or loss of taste and smell.

It also is recommended five days or more after contact with someone who had COVID-19 or before gathering with a large group, especially people at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.

Nearly half of the 500 million COVID tests made available to the public by the federal government have not been claimed, Associated Press reported Sunday.

The site opened in January, with households able to order one set of four rapid tests sent to their home for free. Officials said around 45 million orders were placed the first day, but the number has dropped to fewer than 100,000 per day.

The Biden administration also required Medicare and private insurers to cover the cost of up to eight tests per month.

The White House announced a new strategy this week to help Americans return to more normal activities. It followed an easing of guidance on when face masks should be worn by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and a large drop in the daily number of cases reported in the last few weeks.

More than 947,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say
Several students were injured in a bus crash on US-127 on March 2, 2022.
15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127
Treasury: Michiganders have been missing a major tax credit
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion

Latest News

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Ukraine, Russia moves to silence journalists
CATA
CATA
eewrewreerwer
Capital Area District Libraries Fun Events and Great Things Happening
werererwewr
517 Friday
Auditors noted some clerks did not hand count the statewide race chosen by the state, choosing...
Audit: Michigan Election bureau does sufficient job, training lags