17-year-old girl missing out of East Lansing located
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that Aireona Alexis Smith, a 17-year-old girl missing out of East Lansing, has been located.
According to authorities, Smith is described as a 17-year-old girl with dyed red hair, hazel eyes and a colorful tattoo on her neck. She was last seen wearing pajamas, but police said she has likely changed clothes and is wearing a red coat.
Anyone who has seen Aireona Alexis Smith or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the East Lansing Police Department at 517-351-4220.
