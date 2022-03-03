15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A school bus crash on US-127 Wednesday afternoon sent several students to hospitals with injuries.

According to authorities, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes near M-46. The bus was carrying 24 students from the Ithaca Ski Club and three adults. Police said 15 of the 24 received medical care.

Most of the students were treated for minor injuries and have been released. According to authorities, one student, the driver and a chaperone were hospitalized overnight but are expected to be OK.

The mother of one student said the students took care of each other until first responders arrived.

”He’s so thankful. He keeps saying how the big kids on the bus were so good to him and that they got the back door open and helped the little kids out,” said Molly Symonds.

Authorities said a witness saw the bus swerve from its lane into the passing lane, strike the median and drive off the road and roll over. Police are investigating if the brakes were functioning properly.

Police confirmed no one died in the crash.

A stretch of US-127 was closed down while Michigan State Police troopers investigated the crash.

