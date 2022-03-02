Advertisement

Your Health: Using gold to save eyes

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An estimated 100,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with melanoma in 2022.

About 20 years ago, when melanoma was detected in the eye, it was standard practice to remove the eye.

Tiki Dickerson found peace with her plants and pets, including her rescue cat Emmitt, Blue Heeler Angus and 20-year-old Simon. They -- along with her husband -- gave Dickerson comfort when her doctor told her she had cancer.

Dickerson went to an ophthalmologist when she accidently got eye cream in her right eye.

“She said, ‘Tiki, I’ve never seen this before. I’m concerned,’” Dickerson recalled. “‘I’m not concerned about your right eye. I’m more concerned about your left.’”

The doctor had spotted a tiny bubble in her left eye. 12 years after surviving breast cancer, Dickerson faced a diagnosis of melanoma. Ophthalmologists at the University of Florida were able to use gold to save her eye.

“Gold is used because it doesn’t let the radiation to scatter,” said Dr. Gibran Khurshid. “So, it makes it more precise.”

The gold is used to make a radioactive iodine plaque that is sewn onto the surface of the eye. The radioactive seeds inside are about half the size of a grain of rice.

“Those seeds are embedded in a mesh and placed on the underside of that plaque,” Khurshid said.

The gold remains sewn onto the eye for four days and then is removed. Dickerson’s melanoma is gone, but she’s dealing with some painful side effects.

“It feels like every single day, a sunburn in my eye,” Dickerson said. “My eye held open with a fan blowing on it.”

Although painful, her eyesight was preserved and her life was saved. She will get checked for melanoma every three months for a year.

Her siblings were also told to be checked because this type of melanoma is genetic.

