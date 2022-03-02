What replacing two century-old bridges means for drivers in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced it will close several streets in Jackson to replace a pair of century-old bridges.

The bridges, which span Jackson and Mechanic streets, are used for railroad operations. The project will also include replacing the railroad grade crossing at Blackstone Street, though that will happen at a later date.

MDOT officials say it’s necessary to replace these bridges in order to maintain safe railroad operations, which much of the state’s economy depends on. They also say it requires road closures, even if the bridges are normally used by trains.

“Closing streets during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for work crews and motorists,” officials wrote in a release.

Construction will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 7, and is estimated to finish by 6 p.m. Nov. 15. During that time Jackson, Mechanic, Van Buren, and Detroit streets in Jackson will be closed to allow crews to safely replace the bridges. Drivers are asked to follow posted detours during that time.

