Suns’ Booker Enters Protocol

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates in front of Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) at the end of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will miss the team’s game tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns made the announcement at the team’s shootaround. Booker is a three-time All-Star who is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The 25-year-old’s absence is another blow to the Suns, who are also missing fellow All-Star guard Chris Paul.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

