Potterville woman takes on Boston Marathon for good cause

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Right now, one Potterville woman is preparing to run one of the biggest races of her life- The Boston Marathon.

Not only is she also using the next month to train to run 26.62 miles, she is also raising $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Boston Marathon will be her 13th marathon in the last 10 years.

Her love for running began as a stress reliver.

I don’t drink I don’t do drugs. I don’t smoke- I run,” said Liv Carter.

Over the years, Liv has down marathons, a 50K, countless half marathons, 10K, and 5Ks.

She has even done the Dopey Challenge in Disney a few times- running a 5K, a 10K, a half and a full marathon over the course of only 4 days.

But despite the countless races, Liv has always wanted to run the Boston Marathon.

“It’s so special. It’s so hard to get into to run Boston. Every runner wants to be able to get that unicorn metal.”

So when Liv got the called that she was chosen to run the Boston Marathon, she was shocked and speechless and wasn’t going to turn it down.

“It was it was a no-brainer. I had to I had to say yes.”

Liv was chosen to run through a charity- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Even though Liv found out she would be running the marathon Mid-February, she is making it her goal to raise $10,000 by the race in April.

“They they do research and cancer treatment for for children and share their research with local hospitals so kids here in Michigan may have benefited from research that came from St. Jude.”

Raising $10K is not easy.

But Liv is working with local community members and businesses to try to put the fun in fundraising.

“I have been raffling off Disney items to friends and family. We’ve done Super Bowl squares. I’ve reached out to local businesses for monetary donations gift certificates, items anything that I can put together gift baskets for silent auctions. It’s like that’s super super helpful Gordon’s Food Service in Lansing actually donated everything for a pulled pork dinner.”

So far- Liv has raised 7,600 dollars and is constantly blown away from the community support that she plans to take them with her to the finish line.

I will probably cry when I cross the finish line. I’ve got people right now sponsoring miles- people are being so generous. The plan is to put their names on the back of my shirt and then they will ride with me for 26.2 miles.

You can follow Liv’s journey here: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100004120785878

You can donate to her cause here: https://www.givengain.com/ap/olivia-carter-raising-funds-for-st-jude-childrens-research-hospital/?fbclid=IwAR3JboCHu27HPBg8MAtXcIul2VTmFxy5TEb-sEkUNAQOmUeud62kjG95Qf0

The Boston Marathon is April 18.

