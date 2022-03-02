Advertisement

Piot Ready to Play at Bay Hill


Michigan State golfer James Piot poses with the Havemeyer Trophy after winning the 121st U.S. Amateur.(United States Golf Association)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior James Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion, plays in the PGA tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational which begins Thursday south of Orlando, Florida. Piot is in the final group teeing off number ten at 1:19pm. He possibly could be seen on the Golf Channel which has live coverage from 2-6pm. Piot will play in several upcoming PGA events including the Masters next month.

