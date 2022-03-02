Piot Ready to Play at Bay Hill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State senior James Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion, plays in the PGA tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational which begins Thursday south of Orlando, Florida. Piot is in the final group teeing off number ten at 1:19pm. He possibly could be seen on the Golf Channel which has live coverage from 2-6pm. Piot will play in several upcoming PGA events including the Masters next month.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.