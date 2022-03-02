NBA Hands Out Player Fines

NEW YORK (AP) - Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith has been fined $20,000 for directing profane language toward a game official and Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray has been docked $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee. Both incidents occurred Monday night. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic in the third quarter of a game the Pacers lost 119-103. Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected in the fourth quarter against the Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.