Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

His retirement is effective September 1, 2022.
Mason Public Schools Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki has announced his retirement, effective September 1, 2022.(Mason Public Schools)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Superintendent of Mason Public Schools Ronald Drzewicki notified the Board of Education of his intent to retire, effective September 1, 2022.

For 35 years, Mr. Drzewicki has served public education in several roles with Mason Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, as principal of Coldwater Community Schools, and as a teacher at Vandercook Lake Public Schools.

“I have so much respect for the difference our team of educators and support staff makes in the lives of our students each and every day,” said Mr. Drzewicki. “Without a doubt, the highlight of my career has been here in Mason working alongside the best in the business.”

During his time with MPS:

  • Alaiedon Elementary was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education
  • The district formed a Diversity Committee to create a climate and culture that is reflective of the values related to diversity, equity, and inclusion
  • In 2017, MPS successfully passed a $69.7 million ballot initiative which includes improvements to the district’s facilities, technology, safety, and security

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Mason Public Schools for the past eight years,” Mr. Drzewicki added, “I am confident that Mason will continue to provide academic excellence, in a caring environment, for years to come.”

Over the course of the next several months, the Mason Public Schools Board of Education will conduct a search for a new superintendent.

