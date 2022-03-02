Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, Superintendent of Mason Public Schools Ronald Drzewicki notified the Board of Education of his intent to retire, effective September 1, 2022.

For 35 years, Mr. Drzewicki has served public education in several roles with Mason Public Schools, White Pigeon Community Schools, as principal of Coldwater Community Schools, and as a teacher at Vandercook Lake Public Schools.

“I have so much respect for the difference our team of educators and support staff makes in the lives of our students each and every day,” said Mr. Drzewicki. “Without a doubt, the highlight of my career has been here in Mason working alongside the best in the business.”

During his time with MPS:

Alaiedon Elementary was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School by the US Department of Education

The district formed a Diversity Committee to create a climate and culture that is reflective of the values related to diversity, equity, and inclusion

In 2017, MPS successfully passed a $69.7 million ballot initiative which includes improvements to the district’s facilities, technology, safety, and security

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Mason Public Schools for the past eight years,” Mr. Drzewicki added, “I am confident that Mason will continue to provide academic excellence, in a caring environment, for years to come.”

Over the course of the next several months, the Mason Public Schools Board of Education will conduct a search for a new superintendent.

