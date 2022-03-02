Man charged in fatal stabbing at Jackson County motorcycle club

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The defendant in a fatal stabbing case has been arraigned on the charge of open murder.

The charge relates to an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 27. Officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety were called to a motorcycle club in the 2100 block of Wildwood Avenue in Blackman Township on reports of a stabbing.

Police say a 27-year-old man, identified as local business owner Taylin Alexander, was stabbed during a fight with another man. Both men were attending a party at the location.

Alexander was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Now, Rauss Ball has been identified as the defendant and arraigned. A Preliminary Exam has been set for March 16, before visiting District Court Judge David Jordan.

No bond was given and the Defendant remains lodged in the Jackson County Jail.

