Learning how to make an ice sculpture with Miller Ice Sculptures

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We got the chance to see how Scott Miller, the owner of Miller Ice Sculptures in Lansing, creates his one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

You may have seen some of his work at local events including the Lansing Winterfest.

Check out the videos to learn more about Scott and his incredible ice-carving skills!

