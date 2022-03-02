Advertisement

Last day to drop a class for some MSU students

After midnight, full semester spring courses will appear on transcripts even if dropped
(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is the last day some students at MSU can drop a class without it appearing on their academic transcript.

Whether the class isn’t what they thought it would be when signing up, personal priorities have changed or schedules do not work out, some students may wish to drop their one of their classes even this far into the semester. However, they may not want to have that class appear in their transcript.

Fortunately there’s still time to drop them.

Full semester spring courses may be dropped Wednesday, March 2, by midnight. Students who are looking to lighten their academic load can drop courses using the online enrollment system or in person at the Office of the Registrar.

The university’s website says, “For withdrawals that occur before the middle of the term of instruction, courses in which the student is enrolled will be deleted from the official record.”

However, the university warns that withdrawing from all classes means withdrawal from the university.

“Undergraduate students are strongly advised to seek guidance regarding the impact of withdrawal from the university by contacting either the associate dean of their major college or academic advisor,” the website says.

To withdraw from a class students must log in to their MSU student accounts, or make the request in person at the Office of the Registrar, 150 Administration Building.

