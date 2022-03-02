Last day to drop a class for some MSU students

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday is the last day some students at MSU can drop a class without it appearing on their academic transcript.

Whether the class isn’t what they thought it would be when signing up, personal priorities have changed or schedules do not work out, some students may wish to drop their one of their classes even this far into the semester. However, they may not want to have that class appear in their transcript.

Fortunately there’s still time to drop them.

Around campus: Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at Michigan State University

Full semester spring courses may be dropped Wednesday, March 2, by midnight. Students who are looking to lighten their academic load can drop courses using the online enrollment system or in person at the Office of the Registrar.

The university’s website says, “For withdrawals that occur before the middle of the term of instruction, courses in which the student is enrolled will be deleted from the official record.”

However, the university warns that withdrawing from all classes means withdrawal from the university.

“Undergraduate students are strongly advised to seek guidance regarding the impact of withdrawal from the university by contacting either the associate dean of their major college or academic advisor,” the website says.

To withdraw from a class students must log in to their MSU student accounts, or make the request in person at the Office of the Registrar, 150 Administration Building.

Next: Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.