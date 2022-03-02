Lansing police seek 2 in fraud investigation
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two men wanted in connection with a fraud investigation.
According to authorities, the fraud occurred at a business in south Lansing. Further details were not released.
Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-6814.
