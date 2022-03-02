Advertisement

Ingham Intermediate School District receives Gold Medallion award

Only four such awards were given to Michigan school districts this year.
Gerri Allen, MSPRA Executive Director, presents the Gold Medallion award to Micki O’Neil,...
Gerri Allen, MSPRA Executive Director, presents the Gold Medallion award to Micki O’Neil, Ingham ISD Chief Communications Officer.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham Intermediate School District (Ingham ISD) has just received a Gold Medallion Award from the Michigan School Public Relations Association (MSPRA). The award is given for outstanding programs or projects that advance education through responsible communication. Only four such awards were given to Michigan school districts this year.

Schools: Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

The award was given for the 2020 Headlee Special Education Restoration Millage Information Campaign. The goal of that campaign was to help restore Ingham’s full special education millage through communication with stakeholders and communities.

The entries for the Gold Medallion are judged on the clarity of concept, good writing and evidence of using a four-step Public Relations process known as RPIE: Research, Planning, Implementation and Evaluation.

The award was presented to Micki O’Neil, Ingham ISD’s Chief Communications Officer by Gerri Allen, MSPRA Executive Director.

Allen said, “The information campaign was highly successful, with 72% of voters supporting the ballot request. It is an excellent example of how planned communication can impact education.”

O’Neil credited the entire Ingham ISD staff along with local school districts for their communication efforts, adding that she was honored by the MSPRA recognition.

Next: Last day to drop a class for some MSU students

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Teen shot near Lansing-Sexton High School
Teen shot near Lansing-Sexton High School
Several students were injured in a bus crash on US-127 on March 2, 2022.
15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127
Treasury: Michiganders have been missing a major tax credit

Latest News

Lansing
Michigan business owners worried a new challenge is coming their way
Michigan business owners worried a new challenge is coming their way
Michigan business owners concerned a new challenge is on the way
How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work
How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work
How Lansing’s new gun ordinance proposal would work
TikTok
Michigan joins nationwide investigation into TikTok’s impact on children