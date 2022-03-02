Ingham Intermediate School District receives Gold Medallion award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham Intermediate School District (Ingham ISD) has just received a Gold Medallion Award from the Michigan School Public Relations Association (MSPRA). The award is given for outstanding programs or projects that advance education through responsible communication. Only four such awards were given to Michigan school districts this year.

Schools: Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement

The award was given for the 2020 Headlee Special Education Restoration Millage Information Campaign. The goal of that campaign was to help restore Ingham’s full special education millage through communication with stakeholders and communities.

The entries for the Gold Medallion are judged on the clarity of concept, good writing and evidence of using a four-step Public Relations process known as RPIE: Research, Planning, Implementation and Evaluation.

The award was presented to Micki O’Neil, Ingham ISD’s Chief Communications Officer by Gerri Allen, MSPRA Executive Director.

Allen said, “The information campaign was highly successful, with 72% of voters supporting the ballot request. It is an excellent example of how planned communication can impact education.”

O’Neil credited the entire Ingham ISD staff along with local school districts for their communication efforts, adding that she was honored by the MSPRA recognition.

Next: Last day to drop a class for some MSU students

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.