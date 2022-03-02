Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hundreds gathered Tuesday at Michigan State University’s campus in support of Ukraine.

Students and visitors alike said they want their message to be clear -- they are standing strong with Ukraine and MSU’s Ukrainian student population.

It was a sight to see Tuesday. Students draped in blue and yellow -- two colors many students never thought they’d wear in Spartan territory, but Tuesday was different. It was about unity and Ukraine.

“We’re really trying to band together as friends and a community, not only in Michigan, but in the entire country and entire world,” said Sofia Kuczer.

Some drove hours to rally for peace in support of Ukraine. Kuczer drove from Metro Detroit, where her grandparents came after immigrating from Ukraine in the 1950s. She said she remembers hearing their stories, but she never thought she’d see them happen again.

“It’s extremely horrific to see these tragedies that seem to happen once a century by a neighboring country,” Kuczer said.

She said it’s heartening to see so many people standing in support of Ukraine.

“As tough as it is to see, I think that the Ukrainian people are showing many reasons why there should be hope too,” Kuczer said.

Demonstrators at the rally said they want people to call their elected representatives to encourage peace. They said that even though Ukraine may not see or hear their support from MSU’s campus, they want Ukraine to know they’re watching and they stand with them.

Ukrainian student Mason Harvans-Garrath sent a message back to his homeland in Ukrainian. He said “Keep fighting” and ended his statement with “Glory to Ukraine.”

“It means pretty much we’re with you, we stand by you with everything,” said Ukrainian student John Zaryckyj. “Obviously, our prayers are going out to the people in Ukraine. Stay strong.”

