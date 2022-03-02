Giants Add Another Woman to Their Staff

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff. And they’ve started clearing salary cap space for free agency by releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Davontae Booker. Coach Brian Daboll (DAY’-bohl) announced today that Angela Baker has joined his staff. Baker will be the offensive quality control coach. Shortly after being hired to replace Joe Judge, Daboll hired Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. Daboll also hired Cade Knox as an offensive assistant. The releases of Rudolph and Booker clear $7.1 million in cap space. New York is still $5 million over it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.