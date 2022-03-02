Advertisement

Giants Add Another Woman to Their Staff

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel...
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram, left, scores past Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have added a second woman to their coaching staff. And they’ve started clearing salary cap space for free agency by releasing veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Davontae Booker. Coach Brian Daboll (DAY’-bohl) announced today that Angela Baker has joined his staff. Baker will be the offensive quality control coach. Shortly after being hired to replace Joe Judge, Daboll hired Laura Young as the team’s director of coaching operations. Daboll also hired Cade Knox as an offensive assistant. The releases of Rudolph and Booker clear $7.1 million in cap space. New York is still $5 million over it.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Teen shot near Lansing-Sexton High School
Teen shot near Lansing-Sexton High School
Several students were injured in a bus crash on US-127 on March 2, 2022.
15 students injured in school bus crash on US-127
Treasury: Michiganders have been missing a major tax credit

Latest News

Piot is making his first ever start at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando
Michigan State golfer James Piot makes his PGA Tour debut
James Piot
Michigan State golfer James Piot makes his PGA Tour debut
Chicago Blackhawks' Duncan Keith (2) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes...
Former Spartan Keith Debuts For New NHL Team
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
NFL Suspends Covid Protocols
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Women Down Purdue