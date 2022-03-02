Advertisement

First Alert Weather Update: Warmest days of 2022 just ahead

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the warmest days of 2022 so far.
By Colton Cichoracki and Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some light rain and snow mixes are right around the corner, but we could see temperatures as high as 60 this weekend.

The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is predicting some lower temperatures Wednesday night and into Thursday, which is looking to be the coldest day in the 10 Day Forcast.

Starting Friday, it gets a little quieter - and warmer.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the warmest days of 2022 so far.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Jackson County
Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
A house fire in Eaton Township, Michigan. March 1, 2022.
Two injured in Eaton Township house fire
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter

Latest News

Last day to drop a class for some MSU students
Mason Public Schools Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki has announced his retirement, effective...
Mason Public Schools’ Superintendent Ronald Drzewicki announces retirement
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Alleged Oxford High School shooter to remain in adult jail
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will appear before the State Supreme Court to argue...
AG Nessel to argue against discrimination based on sexual orientation