First Alert Weather Update: Warmest days of 2022 just ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some light rain and snow mixes are right around the corner, but we could see temperatures as high as 60 this weekend.

The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is predicting some lower temperatures Wednesday night and into Thursday, which is looking to be the coldest day in the 10 Day Forcast.

Starting Friday, it gets a little quieter - and warmer.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the warmest days of 2022 so far.

