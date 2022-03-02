Advertisement

East Lansing churches host Glitter Ash Wednesday at Michigan State University

By Jace Harper
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two churches hosted a special Ash Wednesday event at Michigan State University.

In support of LGBTQ+ Christians, the All Saints Episcopal Church and the Peoples Church held a Glitter Ash Wednesday on campus. The churches decided to break away from the usual tradition to take a more inclusive approach at Wells Hall.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent for Christians. Ashes are put on people’s forehead to represent that death and suffering are real.

Rev. Dr. Donna McNiel said they’re mixing glitter and ash to show their support of the LGBTQ+ community and to represent unity in the church.

“This is a way for the Church we as representatives of the Church -- the Episcopal Church in this case -- to say clearly and loudly that we recognize the inclusion of all people, and to do it on a day that people often participate in the ritual of ashes,” McNiel said.

The Reverend said Christians too often talk about sin and death, while forgetting to mention that people are loved and they want to emphasize that love.

