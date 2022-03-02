Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,105 new cases, 233 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge in Michigan continues to slow down. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,105 new cases of COVID and 233 deaths Wednesday.

207 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,054 cases per day, an increase from Monday’s average of 620.

State totals now sit at 2,058,856 cases and 32,050 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped from 5.54% Monday to 3.85% Wednesday -- the lowest since July 21, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,004 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since August.

As of March 2, 2022, there are officially 5,664 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,560 10 189 Eaton County 21,939 19 364 Ingham County 52,609 73 696 Jackson County 33,970 47 505 Shiawassee County 14,182 10 205

