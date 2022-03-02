Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 2,105 new cases, 233 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 2, 2022, there are officially 5,664 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
(AP)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The latest coronavirus surge in Michigan continues to slow down. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,105 new cases of COVID and 233 deaths Wednesday.

207 of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 1,054 cases per day, an increase from Monday’s average of 620.

State totals now sit at 2,058,856 cases and 32,050 deaths since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

The state’s positivity rate has dropped from 5.54% Monday to 3.85% Wednesday -- the lowest since July 21, 2021.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop as well. As of Wednesday, 1,004 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since August.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,56010189
Eaton County21,93919364
Ingham County52,60973696
Jackson County33,97047505
Shiawassee County14,18210205

