Changes to mask guidance as Jackson County moves down to ‘medium’ COVID transmission level

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Feb. 25, the CDC updated their guidance for mask wearing while outdoors or on school buses and vans. Now, Jackson County is following suit.

The changes follow a recent decline in coronavirus cases both statewide and countrywide.

Jackson: Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94

Jackson County officials say anyone two years old and older must continue to wear a mask when traveling on a public airplane, bus, or train and while in a transportation hub such as an airport or bus station. Masks are no longer required on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

“The guidance for wearing a mask indoors is tied to the current level of community transmission,” officials wrote in a release. “Jackson County is currently in the Medium category.”

Jackson mask rules, March 2, 2022
Jackson mask rules, March 2, 2022(WILX)

The CDC has outlined prevention steps the public should take based on on the transmission level in their community.

Officials stressed that, regardless of community transmission level, some settings may still require a mask for employees. These include healthcare, nursing homes, prisons and other settings where the health concerns of others must take priority to ensure the safety of all.

They also said that, although masks won’t be required as often, it’s responsible to choose to wear one around a group of individuals who can’t get vaccinated or are immunocompromised. Additionally, it’s advised to wear a mask if you find out you have been exposed to someone who is sick with COVID-19.

Officials wrote, “It is critical that individuals continue to isolate if they test positive for COVID-19, and that close contacts appropriately quarantine and take appropriate precautions.”

Eaton: ‘The father went back’ -- Man in Eaton Township house fire fighting for his life, may have saved daughter

