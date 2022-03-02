Advertisement

Cardinals Sign Two Key Figures

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions that keep them under contract with the team through 2027. The moves give some security to the two men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons but who also oversaw a head-scratching collapse last season after a 10-2 start to the schedule. Arizona’s support for the coach and general manager come during an offseason that’s developed into a surprise cold war between star young quarterback Kyler Murray and the franchise.
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury
Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury(Source: Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST
