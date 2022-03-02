Advertisement

AG Nessel to argue against discrimination based on sexual orientation

The court will be reviewing a case that would provide more protections for the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will appear before the State Supreme Court to argue against discrimination because of someone's sexual orientation.
By Krystle Holleman and Alyssa Plotts
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will appear before the State Supreme Court to argue against discrimination because of someone’s sexual orientation.

The court will be reviewing a case that would provide more protections for the LGBTQ+ community in Michigan.

AG Nessel says that she is speaking on behalf of those in the LGBTQ+ community to put in place these historic and “long overdue” protections in our state.

Those protections are focused on the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA). The ELCRA prohibits barriers to jobs housing or public services because on discrimination of race, sex, or sexual orientation.

AG Nessel is working for more laws in Michigan that protect rights based on sexual orientation.

President Biden is also reenforcing changes, saying how important protections like these are at both the state and national level.

“For our LGBTQ+ Americans, let’s finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families, it’s simply wrong. I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I’ll always have your back as your president so you can be yourself and reach your God given potential.”

AG Nessel will appear before the court at 9:30 a.m. News 10 will keep you updated on the arguments.

