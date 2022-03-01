Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has confirmed that a man was killed Tuesday while working on a construction project on I-94 just north of Jackson.

According to authorities, the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded just after 9:30 a.m. to an area near the intersection of Shirley Drive and Clark Street, where crews were working on the ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound U.S.-127. Police said a 35-year-old Jackson resident had been run over by a bulldozer.

The construction worker was declared dead at the scene. Authorities said the driver of the bulldozer and the deceased were both employees of Dan’s Excavating and were working on I-94.

Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified of the incident.

The identity of the man killed is being withheld pending notification of their family.

