Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on Lansing’s southwest side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at a home located near the intersection of Woodview and Wellesley drives.

Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from outside, through a window and grazed her.

She was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police said they were unable to locate who fired into the home. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

