White House: Half of free COVID-19 tests are unclaimed

The Biden administration made 500 million free tests available to Americans.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:29 AM EST
(WILX) - Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans have not been claimed.

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,860 new cases, 26 deaths over past 3 days

The White House says 68 million orders have been placed which leaves about 46% of the stock available.

On the first day of The White House test giveaway, more than 45 million tests were ordered. Now, officials say fewer than 100,000 are coming in each day.

Each package has four at-home tests inside.

