White House: Half of free COVID-19 tests are unclaimed

(WILX) - Nearly half of the 500 million free COVID-19 tests the Biden administration recently made available to Americans have not been claimed.

The White House says 68 million orders have been placed which leaves about 46% of the stock available.

On the first day of The White House test giveaway, more than 45 million tests were ordered. Now, officials say fewer than 100,000 are coming in each day.

Each package has four at-home tests inside.

