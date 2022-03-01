Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: What’s the difference between a credit score and credit report?

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Your credit report and your credit score are two very different things, but it’s easy to confuse the two.

According to a recent survey by Nerdwallet, 82% of Americans think their credit report includes their credit score.

Some credit reports will put a credit score at the top but many don’t. According to Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with Nerdwallet, your credit score includes information that appears in your credit report and that’s what helps to influence the score.

“But you need to access your credit score separately to keep an eye on it,” Rathner said. ”And you need to understand that the credit score you see might not match the credit score a lender uses when they make decisions on one of your applications.”

You can talk to the lender about what’s going on, but Rathner said you shouldn’t be surprised to see variations and discrepancies in your credit score, because there are different scoring models used in different loan decisions.

Her best advice is to pull your credit report twice a year to make sure everything is correct and check in on your credit score from time to time as well.

