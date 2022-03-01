Advertisement

Ukraine invasion hits close to home for East Lansing man

By Jace Harper
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted economies and caused an exodus of refugees.

Related: Deep dive: Why Putin wants control over Ukraine

An East Lansing man studying in Ukraine was force to leave just before the chaos started. It started as a research program for Michigan State University in Ukraine and it turned into a panic to get out.

What started as a normal January day of visiting friends and celebrating the birth of a schoolmate’s newborn ended up turning into chaos for MSU’s John Vsetecka. He, and other Americans participating in the program, receive and email from organizers telling them to pack up and get out because of the threat of a Russian invasion.

“Packing your apartment, throwing away or giving away your food that you have, saving goodbye to friends because you’re not sure when you’re going to see them,” Vsetecka recalled. “Then we boarded flights to Warsaw. Our program had set up an exit plan for us, so we didn’t have to go right back to the United States.”

Even though Vsetecka is safe in Poland, he keeps in constant contact with those he left behind on the frontlines.

“There’s no easy way to talk about it. It’s horrific,” Vsetecka said. “Every night, one of my best friends, he messages me everytime the sirens go off in the city he’s in. I get these from a lot of friends. They send the siren emojis on their phones.”

Many of those friends are living in what he calls, “Spartan conditions.”

“Several of my friends are living almost permanently in bomb shelters, especially in the capital,” Vsetecka said. “A lot of my colleagues there also losing friends and students and acquaintances they know.”

Even with all of the trauma being experiences by those in harm’s way, Vsetecka said there’s still a lot of hope.

“Ukrainians are very resilient people. They put on a good face and they’re tough,” Vsetecka said. “There’s still a lot of hope in all of this war and all of this trouble.”

Vsetecka said he hopes his story can help the people of Michigan realize what’s going on in Ukraine impacts everyone, not just those being invaded.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing
A semi truck rolled over on I-69 near Cochran Rd. in Charlotte
Police: Northbound I-69 near Cochran Rd. back open after semi rolls over
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
An apartment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, shows damage after Russian attacks there on Thursday.
Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating worries

Latest News

GM
GM among automakers suspending business with Russia
Jackson Animal Shelter swamped with stray dogs over weekend
Jackson Animal Shelter swamped with stray dogs over weekend
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
Bath Township seeking to improve internet quality with survey