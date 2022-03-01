Advertisement

Two injured in Charlotte house fire

When first responders arrived, they found the back of the house fully engulfed.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was hospitalized Tuesday after a fire broke out at a home in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, they received numerous calls about a fire on Stewart Road in the early afternoon. When first responders arrived, they found the back of the house fully engulfed. Investigators found a man with severe burns and a child with minor burns.

A nearby resident sent News 10 this photo of a fire that broke out in a Charlotte home. March...
A nearby resident sent News 10 this photo of a fire that broke out in a Charlotte home. March 1, 2022(WILX)

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the child was treated at the scene.

Authorities said the house is a total loss, and Michigan State Police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

