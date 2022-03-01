Tigers’ First Week Canceled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball has canceled the first two opening series of the regular season because contract negotiations with the union have broken off as of Tuesday. The Detroit Tigers will lose seven games scheduled at Seattle and Oakland. Providing a contract agreement is reached within a week, the Tigers are now due to open April 8th at home against the Chicago White Sox. The canceled games are not due to be made up.

