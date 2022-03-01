Advertisement

Tigers’ First Week Canceled

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Major League Baseball has canceled the first two opening series of the regular season because contract negotiations with the union have broken off as of Tuesday. The Detroit Tigers will lose seven games scheduled at Seattle and Oakland. Providing a contract agreement is reached within a week, the Tigers are now due to open April 8th at home against the Chicago White Sox. The canceled games are not due to be made up.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Police identify Ionia man who died in alleged self-defense stabbing
A man is dead after crashing into a light pole on Grand River Ave in Lansing.
Police: 58-year-old man dies after crashing into light pole in Lansing

Latest News

The deal must be reached by Tuesday.
Players Reject Final Ownership Offer in Baseball
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert Sues Churchill Downs
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San...
Prescott Undergoes Surgery
Chicago Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton talks to players during a timeout in the third period...
Blackhawks Promote Davidson