Prescott Undergoes Surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) looks on in the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)(Ron Jenkins | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Coach Mike McCarthy says the postseason procedure was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern. The coach says he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work.

