Prescott Undergoes Surgery

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has undergone surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Coach Mike McCarthy says the postseason procedure was a clean up for an issue that isn’t a concern. The coach says he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work.

