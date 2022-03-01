Players Reject Final Ownership Offer in Baseball

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) - Players have rejected Major League Baseball’s “best and final offer” to end the sport’s lockout before the league’s deadline to avoid canceled games. MLB made its last offer about 90 minutes before a self-imposed 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday. The league has threatened to cancel March 31′s opening day without a deal by then.

