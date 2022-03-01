Advertisement

MSU begins reporting booster rates in students, staff

MSU begins reporting booster rates in students, staff
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University has begun reporting the number of students and staff who have gotten their booster shot.

It’s part of the school’s vaccine dashboard which shows 82% of employees have gotten boosted and 76% of students have reported getting the booster shot.

The school announced in December it was requiring staff and students, who are eligible for the booster shot, to get it for the spring semester.

