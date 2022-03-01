Mid-Michigan locals support loved ones in Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A few years ago, Waverly Track and Field Coach Robert Lurie hosted Andrii, a Ukrainian student who he calls his “exchange son.” Lurie and his family have been in constant contact with him, with each message hoping they receive some sort of response.

“He lives about 125 miles east of Kyiv which is under attack right now,” said Lurie. “I asked him, ‘Are you safe tonight?’ He responded, ‘I don’t think any place is safe in Ukraine now.’”

Feeling helpless, the community in Waverly decided to put together a message board for Andrii to show their support. People wrote things like “sending so much love to your family from WHS,” and “Dear brother Andrii, I pray for you and your family’s safety.”

Michael Wetzel is another mid-Michigan resident who has close ties to loved ones on the frontlines in Ukraine.

“I’m in touch with Yuri Ivakhnenko everyday right now. Just two days ago he had to tearfully put his wife and two children on a train,” Wetzel said.

Wetzel and his organization, Shepherd’s Purse, are working night and day to raise money for those like Yuri being affected.

“Right now we’re trying to desperately help them get refugee aid in the boarder of Poland and also into Ukraine.”

Click here to make a donation to Shepherd’s Purse.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.