Michigan Senate adopts resolution condemning Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate has unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine. That invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, is now in its sixth day.

On Feb. 23, Putin ordered Russian forces to invade Ukraine. This has included bombing major cities in Ukraine, and threats of nuclear war against western powers like the US. Officials say that it is also a direct infringement on the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, which requires Russia to respect Ukraine’s independence.

The resolution was introduced by Senators Stephanie Chang and Paul Wojno.

“Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine has already caused so much needless anguish and loss of life — including children,” Sen. Chang said. “We must have international unity and condemnation against the Russian government. We must show our support for all people of Ukraine as they defend their democracy and as many flee their country seeking safety. We must also support Ukrainian Americans in Michigan and their families who are affected by this crisis.”

Senate Resolution 111 calls on the United Nations, as well as the world community, to unite in sanctioning Russia, and names President Putin specifically. The US and other countries have already issued personal sanctions against the Russian president.

Sanctioning the leader of a country is generally seen as a last-resort, putting Putin in the company of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Belarus’ president Alexander Lukashenko.

“We want to be clear that these condemnations and sanctions are an attack on the Kremlin and the Russian oligarchy, not the people of Russia, some of whom are just passengers in Putin’s megalomaniacal attack on the people of Ukraine,” Sen. Wojno said. “We stand with the people of Ukraine and democracy because any attack on democracy is an attack on all of us.”

