Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek man in retail fraud case

Police are seeking this man in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.
Police are seeking this man in connection with a retail fraud case in Meridian Township.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man for questioning.

According to authorities, the man is wanted in connection with a retail fraud investigation.

A photo of the man can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Township Police Officer Maggie Cole at 517-853-4800, reference case 22-0899.

Related: Meridian Township police seek 23-year-old wanted on felony warrant

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Jackson County
Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
A house fire in Eaton Township, Michigan. March 1, 2022.
Two injured in Eaton Township house fire
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Two injured in Eaton Township house fire
‘The father went back’ -- Man in Eaton Township house fire fighting for his life, may have saved daughter
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Man suffers major burns after being thrown by Eaton County house explosion
Rise in gas prices impacting Mid-Michigan business costs, services
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
Members of the Ithaca Ski Club were injured March 2, 2022 when their bus crashed on US-127.
No fatalities in school bus crash on US-127, police say