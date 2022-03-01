Listen to the music of Mardi Gras at Moriarty’s Pub

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although Moriarty’s Pub in Downtown Lansing is technically an Irish Pub, they are going full out for their special edition of Jazz Tuesdays, Featuring the great music of the Bayou River Band.

The Bayou River Band featuring Carl Cafagna will be playing traditional, New Orleans style jazz, at 7pm.

The Fat Tuesday performance is sure to get the crowd going because it will be the first live show that the pub’s hosted in a while.

This performance is part of the longtime tradition of Jazz Tuesdays, a weekly gathering at the pub that has created quite the following over the years.

“Jazz is all about communicating, not only amongst the people in the band, but if it’s a good jazz band, there’s a dialogue going on between the musicians but that dialogue also extends out to the audience,” explained organizer Jeff Shoup.

The Fat Tuesday show begins March 1, at 7pm.

If you can’t make it out to the Mardi Gras show, you can still catch Jazz Tuesdays each week at the pub in Downtown Lansing.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/jazztuesdaysatmoriartys

