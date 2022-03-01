Lansing Public School District receives $2,500 award for ‘Education Excellence’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gardner International Magnet School is one of only 10 public schools to receive the Education Excellence award from SET SEG.

More than 400 schools applied for the award, which gives out $2,500 to schools to continue their efforts in positively influencing their students and community.

Gardner’s focus is on a globalized education.

“Every May, we show off each of our countries around the school. We invite in the community, we invite in the families, and the students are able to show off their hard work throughout the year and they teach their families and the community about the countries that they learned about,” said principal Kyle Burroughs. “This money will go to further those projects.”

Gardner helps its students understand the perspectives of others in a world that is increasingly interconnected and diverse.

