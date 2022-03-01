Advertisement

Lansing Public School District receives $2,500 award for ‘Education Excellence’

Lansing Public School District receives $2,500 award
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gardner International Magnet School is one of only 10 public schools to receive the Education Excellence award from SET SEG.

More than 400 schools applied for the award, which gives out $2,500 to schools to continue their efforts in positively influencing their students and community.

Gardner’s focus is on a globalized education.

“Every May, we show off each of our countries around the school. We invite in the community, we invite in the families, and the students are able to show off their hard work throughout the year and they teach their families and the community about the countries that they learned about,” said principal Kyle Burroughs. “This money will go to further those projects.”

Gardner helps its students understand the perspectives of others in a world that is increasingly interconnected and diverse.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Lansing Police identify driver in fatal crash
Police said the homeowner, a 65-year-old woman, was inside her house when a bullet came from...
Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter
Joseph Edward Seefeld, 40, was last seen around noon on Sunday leaving the 2200 block of Auburn...
Update: Missing Delhi Twp. man found safe
Construction worker killed by bulldozer in Jackson County
Worker killed by bulldozer while working on I-94
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot

Latest News

Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at Michigan State University
North Lansing Dam could be removed
New proposal aims to remove North Lansing Dam
Lansing Public School District receives $2,500 award
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot
Lansing Police: Multiple cars stolen from GM lot