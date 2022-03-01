Lansing Police: multiple cars stolen from GM lot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police (LPD) tells News 10 officers were dispatched early Tuesday morning to meet with GM security regarding several stolen cars.

GM and Russia: GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

LPD was informed by security that suspects entered the GM property near William St and S. Martin L. King Blvd. and drove off in several vehicles.

GM will take an inventory and let LPD know how many vehicles were taken, as the amount is unknown at this time. GM sent a statement to News 10 stating they are working with local law enforcement with the investigation.

According to LPD, some of the vehicles have already been recovered by neighboring jurisdictions.

More Crime news:

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl on Lansing’s southwest side

Kenneth Thomas Jr. pleads guilty in shooting that injured 2 CMU students

Meridian Township police seek 23-year-old wanted on felony warrant

Woman struck by bullet fired into home, Lansing police seek shooter

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.