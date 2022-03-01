Advertisement

Lansing Police: multiple cars stolen from GM lot

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police (LPD) tells News 10 officers were dispatched early Tuesday morning to meet with GM security regarding several stolen cars.

GM and Russia: GM among automakers suspending business with Russia

LPD was informed by security that suspects entered the GM property near William St and S. Martin L. King Blvd. and drove off in several vehicles.

GM will take an inventory and let LPD know how many vehicles were taken, as the amount is unknown at this time. GM sent a statement to News 10 stating they are working with local law enforcement with the investigation.

According to LPD, some of the vehicles have already been recovered by neighboring jurisdictions.

