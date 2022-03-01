Advertisement

Judge to decide on trial for 3 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Five others have been charged in state courts.
From left: Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar. The three are charged in the plot to...
From left: Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar. The three are charged in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) - A judge is scheduled to rule on whether three men charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 election were entrapped by the FBI.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wilson set a Tuesday afternoon video conference to determine if Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar will stand trial. They are charged with providing materials to support terrorist acts and attempting to commit a felony as an associate or member of a gang.

They are accused of aiding six others who were charged in federal court, including two men who have pleaded guilty and four who are scheduled to stand trial on March 8 in Grand Rapids.

