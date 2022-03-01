Ionia High School student becomes ill after eating candy laced with ‘unknown substance’

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - An incident in Ionia High School has parents concerned. School administrators say a child ingested candy laced with an unknown substance and became ‘severely ill’ as a result.

A letter was sent out Tuesday to families with children in Ionia Public Schools informing them of the situation.

“We have reason to believe that the candy was laced with an unknown substance. We will continue to investigate and collaborate with law enforcement. Incidents of this nature are taken extremely seriously, and will not be tolerated,” they wrote. “We are in the process of instituting disciplinary, corrective and/or remedial action as appropriate. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigations, and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), our District is unable to comment further on the matter.”

The student who became ill is doing well now. Administrators say the child who became sick received the candy from another student. All parents of students involved have been contacted.

Superintendent Benjamin Gurk, along with administrators from Ionia Public Schools, said this is a good opportunity for parents to talk to their kids about drugs.

They wrote, “Although this may be a difficult topic to discuss, we believe this is a good opportunity for positive communication with our students and we encourage parents to also take this opportunity to speak with your children about the dangers associated with drug use.”

