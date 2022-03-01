Hornets Sign Isaiah Thomas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A person familiar with the situation says the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time former All-Star and veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas. The Hornets have been thin at point guard since trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards. Thomas is expected to add some depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.