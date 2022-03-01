The HomeSeekers Real Estate Group is Growing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Home Seekers Real Estate Group is growing! Kathy Birchen of the Birchen Group, a top producing agent in the greater Lansing area for over 29 years, is merging her business into the Home Seekers team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Tomie Raines Realtors.

The move means that the Home Seekers team now has over 50 years of experience serving clients in the greater Lansing area. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.